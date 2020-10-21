Delhi Police launches 'cops on wheels' to increase visibility, combat crime

Left Menu
To increase police visibility and combat crime, cops in the outer-north district of Delhi will patrol the streets on bicycles as part of a new initiative launched on Wednesday. 'CoW: Cops of Wheels' was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Gaurav Sharma from his office in Samaypur Badli on Police Commemoration Day. It will cover high footfall areas and those prone to street crime in the district, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:45 IST
It will cover high footfall areas and those prone to street crime in the district, police said.

It will cover high footfall areas and those prone to street crime in the district, police said. Police personnel on bicycles from all the eight police stations of the outer-north district will patrol every corner of their respective beats including the hot spots, a police officer said.

A Delhi Police vehicle will accompany each patrolling team to round up habitual offenders caught red handed for violating the law, said Sharma. The officer said the scheme will also include public interaction, meeting with various stake holders of both resident as well as market welfare associations to obtain local intelligent and first had feedback about the law and order situation in the area.

"We will make an attempt to incorporate juvenile in conflict with the law, police mitras and other such social voluntaries to increase the sense of participation in them and also to enhance the value of yuva scheme," the DCP said. "The scheme will also ensure maximum police visibility during crucial hours, and will also help police staff in maintaining their fitness," the DCP said.

