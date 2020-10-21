Left Menu
Deep-rooted conspiracy between Punjab, Centre over farm bills, alleges SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday slammed Punjab government over not accepting party's suggestions on the bills passed by the assembly on Tuesday and alleged that it was done "under a deep-rooted conspiracy between the state and the central governments".

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:31 IST
SAD legislative party leader Bikram Singh Majithia (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday slammed Punjab government over not accepting party's suggestions on the bills passed by the assembly on Tuesday and alleged that it was done "under a deep-rooted conspiracy between the state and the central governments". Addressing media persons here, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged the bills passed were "clearly an orchestrated and foxy move by the Modi-Captain duo to destroy the farmers' cause by throwing the responsibility for the purchase of crop up in the air between the state and the Centre."

He alleged the state government "lacks courage even to bring a bill to protect its farmers which would not require the approval of the President". "Captain is merely a transparent fig-leaf to cover the President's rule already in force in Punjab," he said, alleging that "not a leaf stirs in his government" without clearance from the Centre.

The former minister said that the sole reason behind SAD supporting the bills in the assembly yesterday was to show solidarity with the farmers. Majithia had said on Tuesday that it would have been better if the state government had passed a bill under the agriculture head to make the entire State a single principle market yard to negate the implementation of the Bills in Punjab.

"Any such Bill would have received both the Governor's as well as the Presidential nod being a state subject. A huge opportunity has been missed," Majithia had said. (ANI)

