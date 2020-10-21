Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Cabinet to reserve 10 per cent govt appointments for EWS in general category

The Karnataka State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to amend reservation rules in the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules by reserving 10 per cent of government appointments in Kerala for economically weaker sections in the general category who are not eligible for any reservation.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:44 IST
Kerala Cabinet to reserve 10 per cent govt appointments for EWS in general category
Represetative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to amend reservation rules in the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules by reserving 10 per cent of government appointments in Kerala for economically weaker sections in the general category who are not eligible for any reservation. This decision will take effect from the date of issue of the notification.

Earlier, the government had decided to introduce a 10 per cent reservation in employment, and admission in educational institutions for the economically weaker sections in the general category in the wake of the 103rd Amendment to the Constitution and notifications issued by the Central Government. A panel headed by Retired Judge KS Sasidharan Nair was appointed by the government to set the criteria for considering the economically weaker section in the general category.

Based on the recommendations of the commission, eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of family income and financial backwardness. At present, 50 per cent reservation is given for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and other backward communities.

The cabinet observed that the newly implemented 10 per cent reservation will not affect the existing reservation categories. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP said it would find permanent political solution for the Hills and recognise 11 Gorkha communities as scheduled tribes, but failed to keep promise: GJM leader Bimal Gurung.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IFSCA prescribes regulatory framework for REITs, InvITs in IFSC

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA on Wednesday prescribed the regulatory framework for Real Estate Investment Trusts REITs and Infrastructure Investment Trusts InvITs in IFSC. IFSCA has permitted global participan...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter. Th...

French prosecutor says students helped killer find teacher

The 18-year-old suspected killer of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet in class paid students to help him identify the victim, Frances terrorism prosecutor said on Wednesday. Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said a 14-...

Siraj's double wicket-maiden effort sinks KKR

Pacer Mohammed Sirajs fiery opening spell, accentuated by two rare wicket-maiden overs, set up Royal Challengers Bangalores dominant eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, here on Wednesday. Siraj virtually killed the contest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020