Kerala Cabinet to reserve 10 per cent govt appointments for EWS in general category

The Karnataka State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to amend reservation rules in the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules by reserving 10 per cent of government appointments in Kerala for economically weaker sections in the general category who are not eligible for any reservation. This decision will take effect from the date of issue of the notification.

Earlier, the government had decided to introduce a 10 per cent reservation in employment, and admission in educational institutions for the economically weaker sections in the general category in the wake of the 103rd Amendment to the Constitution and notifications issued by the Central Government. A panel headed by Retired Judge KS Sasidharan Nair was appointed by the government to set the criteria for considering the economically weaker section in the general category.

Based on the recommendations of the commission, eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of family income and financial backwardness. At present, 50 per cent reservation is given for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and other backward communities.

The cabinet observed that the newly implemented 10 per cent reservation will not affect the existing reservation categories. (ANI)

