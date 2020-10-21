Left Menu
Army chief to commission four indigenously built INS Kavaratti tomorrow

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will commission the last of four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes INS Kavaratti under Project 28 in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:54 IST
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will commission the last of four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes INS Kavaratti under Project 28 in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday. According to official release, "The last of four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes INS Kavaratti under Project 28 (Kamorta class) is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Army Staff at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Thursday."

Kavaratti has a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of detecting and prosecuting submarines. In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments. "INS Kavaratii is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design(DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata and has been touted as a potent Stealth ASW Corvette," it added.

The ship will be commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship and has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard. Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti distinguished herself by operating in Bangladesh's liberation war in 1971. (ANI)

