Delhi HC seeks compliance report regarding implementation of E-prison module

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Principal District and Sessions Judge and DG Prisons to file a compliance report regarding the implementation of E-prison module in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Principal District and Sessions Judge and DG Prisons to file a compliance report regarding the implementation of E-prison module in the national capital. "A Compliance Report in this regard shall be filed by the Principal District and Sessions Judge (Hqs.), Tis Hazari, Delhi after 15.01.2021, with copies furnished to the counsel for the petitioner and the Delhi Government," a Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said.

"DG (Prisons) shall also file a Compliance Report, placing on record the manner in which the modified production warrants have helped the jail authorities in releasing prisoners in a timely manner. Any ambiguity in the process shall also be pointed out," the bench added. Thereafter the court listed the matter on January 28, 2021, for issuing directions.

The court order came after it was informed by Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) about a meeting, which was convened by the Chairperson of the Centralised Computer Committee on October 13. DSLSA said that in the meeting it was decided that the E-prison module will be implemented firstly in the magisterial courts of the Central District, followed by all other Districts. The E-prison module shall be implemented in all magisterial courts of Delhi by November 30 and it shall be implemented in all sessions courts of Delhi by January 15, 2021.

On the last date of hearing, the Principal District & Sessions Judge, Tis Hazari, Delhi had stated that the Centralised Computer Committee in collaboration with the NIC, Delhi and the jail authorities is working on an E-prison module for streamlining communication between courts and jail authorities. The court had asked Member Secretary, DSLSA to approach the Principal District and Sessions Judge (Hqs.), Tis Hazari, Delhi for clarification regarding timeline within which the E-prison module would be activated. (ANI)

