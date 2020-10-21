Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks GDA not to raze houses in Bhovapur Basti for time being

It restrained the GDA from demolishing unauthorised houses in Bhovapur settlement colony in Ghaziabad’s district and asked the government to propose a plan for the rehabilitation of the residents by the next date of hearing.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:38 IST
HC asks GDA not to raze houses in Bhovapur Basti for time being

The Allahabad High Court has observed that amid the global COVID pandemic, it will not be proper for the government to do anything which may aggravate the hardship of people, especially those from the weaker sections of the society. A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma made the observation while restraining the Ghaziabad Development Authority from demolishing for the time being the unauthorised houses of the poor built on the encroached government land in the district.

“It would also be appropriate to state that when the entire globe is facing a pandemic, it is the responsibility of the state to protect everyone, specifically the population of weaker sections, from any hardship that may aggravate their plight adversely,” the bench observed. It restrained the GDA from demolishing unauthorised houses in Bhovapur settlement colony in Ghaziabad’s district and asked the government to propose a plan for the rehabilitation of the residents by the next date of hearing. The court also directed the Ghaziabad district administration to provide temporary shelters to Bhovapur residents whose houses have already been demolished and to examine the feasibility of providing houses to them under the Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojna.

The bench gave the order on a public interest lawsuit filed by Ghaziabad resident Dev Pal and fixed November 18 as the next date of hearing in the case. The bench also asked GDA to make necessary arrangements to ensure essential amenities including light and water to the residents of Bhovapur Basti.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that about 150 houses were demolished on Tuesday and their owners are having no roof to protect themselves and they are sitting under the open sky. According to the petitioner, GDA is acting arbitrarily and it is likely to demolish the remaining houses in the next few days. The residents of the Basti cannot be evicted without providing them with an alternative place of residence as per the law.

In its order, the court said, “Prima-facie, we are satisfied that the GDA should have offered a place to rehabilitate the residents of Bhovapur Basti before their eviction and the demolition of their houses.” PTI CORR RAJ RAX RAX.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Pope Francis became the first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions in comments for a documentary that premiered Wednesday, sparking cheers from gay Catholics and demands for clarification from conservatives, given the Vaticans official ...

OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices, deal sparks opposition

Purdue Pharma LP agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that effectively sidestepped paying billions of dollars in penalties and stopped s...

Rain may play 'asura' in Bengal this Durga puja

Rain is likely to play spoilsport in south Bengal this Durga puja, with the meteorological office here on Wednesday predicting light to heavy showers over the next 48 hours, and the government issuing alerts to farmers and fishermen. A well...

Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. elections

In 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in Borat. Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is back with a mockumentary sequel that is garnering mixed reviews two weeks ahead of the U.S. elections. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020