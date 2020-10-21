Left Menu
Maoist arrested while transporting explosives at Bhadrachalam in Telangana

A Maoist was arrested while transporting explosives here on Wednesday, police said.

ANI | Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:47 IST
A visual of the police with the arrested Maoist. . Image Credit: ANI

A Maoist was arrested while transporting explosives here on Wednesday, police said. Rajesh Chandra, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhadrachalam said, "Today at around 7: 30AM Swami, Bhadrachalam Circle Inspector, Suresh Bhadrachalam Traffic Sub Inspector with their staff on foot patrolling from Ambedkar Center to Rajupeta Colony found a man on the road moving suspiciously at Rajupeta Colony. The police grabbed him and checked his bag and found explosives in it."

"He was carrying 5 detonators and 50 Gelatin sticks. His name is Kaluma Joga alias Sandeep Ramesh alias Karam Bhinraj, son of Sukuda Hiduma, 26 years, resident of Puttapadu Village, Kishtaram, Sukuma District, Chhattisgarh," the ASP said. Chandra said, "He was attracted to the CPI Maoist ideology and first joined the Children's Association under Kaluma Dula from 2007 to 2014. He later joined the Jana Militia in 2014 under the auspices of Madakam Soma and worked until 2016. Later he joined the Bhunkal Militia in 2016 under the auspices of Karaku Joga and worked until 2017. He then joined the banned CPI Maoist 8th Platoon in late 2017 under the auspices of Dudi Masa and is currently serving in the same force as PPCM/ ACM."

"He was involved in burning vehicles at Kasaram in 2017, shooting at police at Thettemadugu in 2018, blowing up a police vehicle at Kasaram Nala in 2018, Firing on police at Kommanapadu in 2019, shooting at police at Sakileru in January 2020, shooting at police at Palodi Gutta in February, firing at Palodi CRPF camp in June, excavation of Road between Velkanaguda and Sindooruguda in July, involved in road excavation case at Kasaram canal in September," the ASP said. "Today, while transporting 5 detonators and gelatin sticks-50 from Bhadrachalam to Kishtaram, he was apprehended at Rajupeta Colony and sent to court for remand," he added. (ANI)

