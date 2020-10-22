ECOWAS urges Nigerian security forces to "exercise restraint" in handling protests -statement

ECOWAS urges Nigerian security forces to "exercise restraint" in handling protests -statementReuters | Lagos | Updated: 22-10-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 00:16 IST
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Wednesday urged Nigerian security forces to "exercise restraint" in handling protests and to act professionally.
There have been near-daily protests over police brutality across Nigeria for nearly two weeks. Soldiers shot at protesters in the Lekki district of Lagos on Tuesday evening, witnesses said.
