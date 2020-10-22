Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court sends senior UIDIAI official to two days custody with Rajasthan ACB for questioning

UIDAI ADG Pankaj Goyal (43) was produced before a special judge of ACB at his residence on Wednesday evening after being arrested from his office in New Delhi on Tuesday, Kota ACB ASP Chandrasheel Thakur said. The ACB court special judge ordered Goyal to be sent to two days remand for interrogation, he added.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 22-10-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 01:06 IST
Court sends senior UIDIAI official to two days custody with Rajasthan ACB for questioning

A special ACB court on Wednesday sent a 43-year-old assistant director general of UIDAI to two days in Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) custody for interrogation for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh as bribe to issue Aadhaar franchise. The initial interrogation in the matter revealed a possible nexus between officials and touts with the Kota ACB officials having evidence against one such tout, identified as Hemraj Tanwar of Jaipur, while the role of other officials of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and touts are being analysed.

The ACB also seized papers of properties, bank accounts and fixed deposits which are being examined. However, no considerable cash and jewellery was recovered from the accused man's residence during the search. UIDAI ADG Pankaj Goyal (43) was produced before a special judge of ACB at his residence on Wednesday evening after being arrested from his office in New Delhi on Tuesday, Kota ACB ASP Chandrasheel Thakur said.

The ACB court special judge ordered Goyal to be sent to two days remand for interrogation, he added. Goyal was in charge of five states, including Rajasthan, and was posted at the regional office of UIDAI in south Delhi's Pragati Vihar area.

A complainant, who is a local service provider in Ajmer and had applied for Aadhaar kiosk franchise, approached the Kota ACB a few months ago and lodged a complaint that the ADG of UIDAI in New Delhi was demanding Rs 15,000 on an application file for sanction of the franchise kiosk. He also alleged that the official had held back at least 14 such application files demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, the ACB official said.

In the initial interrogation with Goyal, it has come to light that the tout Hemraj Tanwar was in connection with senior officers of the department in Delhi, ASP Thakur said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Not even the pandemic' will stop Colombia protests, leaders say

Thousands of union members, teachers, students and indigenous people are participating in a national strike in Colombia on Wednesday to protest the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, the killing of human rights activists ...

Golf-Scott withdraws from Zozo after testing positive for COVID-19

Australian Adam Scott has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.Scott, the winner of 14 PGA Tour titles, last competed in Septembers U.S. Open and was expected to be among t...

Tesla beats quarterly revenue estimates

Tesla Inc on Wednesday beat analysts estimates for third-quarter revenue as it made record vehicle deliveries, overcoming disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Revenue rose to 8.77 billion from 6.30 billion a year earlier. Analysts ha...

In emails, Sacklers fret over wealth, opioid business

Soon after a Purdue Pharma LP affiliate pleaded guilty to misbranding its addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin in 2007, the companys Sackler family owners fretted about possible threats to their wealth.On May 17, 2007, Jonathan Sackler, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020