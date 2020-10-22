Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 1,456 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana's tally reaches 2,27,580

Telangana reported 1,456 new COVID-19 cases, 1,717 discharges, and five deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,27,580, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:26 IST
With 1,456 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana's tally reaches 2,27,580
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana reported 1,456 new COVID-19 cases, 1,717 discharges, and five deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,27,580, according to the State Health Department. The total number of cases includes 2,06,105 discharges and 1,292 deaths.

The number of active cases currently stands at 20,183 and a total of 1,292 deaths have been reported in Telangana. Meanwhile, with 55,838 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 77,06,946 on Thursday. With 702 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,16,616, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active cases stands at 7,15,812 after a decrease of 24,278 in the last 24 hour while the total number of cured cases are 68,74,518 with 79,415 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta board to meet this week to consider dividend

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said its board will meet this week to consider and approve the first interim dividend for the current financial year. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity s...

Authorities investigate fatal shooting of Black teen by cop

Illinois State Police are investigating after a suburban Chicago police officer fatally shot a Black teenager who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled in reverse toward an officer, authorities said Wednesday. Authorities havent identifi...

JK Tyre Q2 net dips 35 pc at Rs 110 cr

JK Tyre Industries on Wednesday reported a 34.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 109.68 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 167.7 crore in the July-September period of prev...

Aurobindo Pharma arm's New Jersey unit gets warning letter from USFDA

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma Thursday said its step-down subsidiary has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its unit in New Jersey, US. AuroLife Pharma, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, has received a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020