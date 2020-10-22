Lebanon's Hezbollah says does not nominate anyone for PM

Lebanon's Hezbollah says does not nominate anyone for PMReuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-10-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:03 IST
Lebanon's powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Thursday it had not nominated anyone for the position of prime minister during consultations to pick a new premier.
"We did not name anyone to lead the government," Mohamed Raad, head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, told reporters after meeting President Michel Aoun.
Leading Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri, a former premier, is on course to be designated again at the formal consultations with parliamentary blocs, sources say.
