Greek court rejects suspension of jail for far-right Golden Dawn leaders

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:48 IST
A Greek court on Thursday rejected requests for the suspension of the jail terms imposed on the leadership of far-right Golden Dawn, paving the way for their arrest, Greek media reported.

The court has found the leaders of Golden Dawn, once the country's third most popular party, guilty of running a criminal gang linked to hate crimes. Six of its former lawmakers, including its founder Nikos Mihaloliakos, were sentenced to 13 years in prison earlier this month.

