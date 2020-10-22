Left Menu
Pak-backed tribal invasion of Kashmir first attack on independent India: Culture min

The Pakistan-backed tribal invasion of Kashmir on October 22, 1947 was the first attack on independent India in which Pakistani terrorists and Army inflicted dreadful torture on people, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:57 IST
Pak-backed tribal invasion of Kashmir first attack on independent India: Culture min

The Pakistan-backed tribal invasion of Kashmir on October 22, 1947 was the first attack on independent India in which Pakistani terrorists and Army inflicted dreadful torture on people, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday. In a video message at the inauguration of the first-ever two-day national symposium and exhibition, "Memories of 22 October 1947", the Union minister said the day was a black day for Kashmiriyat and the people of Kashmir.

"Pakistan's attack on India, which was called a tribal attack, was the first attack on India after the country's independence. The local terrorists there and the conspirators of the Pakistani Army did dreadful torture from Gilgit to a vast area. They did not even spare the religious places and I think that day has been a black day for Kashmiris and Kashmiriyat," Patel said. He said several educationists, historians, security experts and economic experts will take part in the programme. "I think all the people of Jammu and Kashmir will also take part in it to see the scenario of those circumstances," he said.

The Union minister thanked Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and others who were participating in the event. Being organised by National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Government at SKICC here, the symposium will bring forth the historical narrative of the day..

