Left Menu
Development News Edition

China calls for orderly withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan to avert escalation of conflict

"The Afghanistan issue is complex and difficult to solve," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said when asked about China’s stand on the deepening conflict in Afghanistan between Afghan government and Taliban amid the US-led negotiations to restore peace in the country. “Internal and external factors must work in concert towards the same direction, otherwise it will be counterproductive”, Zhao said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:12 IST
China calls for orderly withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan to avert escalation of conflict

China, which has stepped up its engagement in Afghanistan in recent years, on Thursday called on the US to withdraw its troops in an orderly manner to prevent further escalation of violence following US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he will bring all soldiers back from the war-torn nation by year-end. The US and the Taliban signed a landmark deal in Doha on February 29 to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home from America's longest war. "The Afghanistan issue is complex and difficult to solve," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said when asked about China’s stand on the deepening conflict in Afghanistan between Afghan government and Taliban amid the US-led negotiations to restore peace in the country.

“Internal and external factors must work in concert towards the same direction, otherwise it will be counterproductive”, Zhao said. “The US is the biggest external factor in the Afghan issue. It should withdraw its troops in an orderly and responsible manner to prevent further escalation of violence in Afghanistan and create a favourable external environment for intra-Afghan negotiations, not the other way around," he said. China which shares a border with Afghanistan through the narrow Wakhan corridor besides Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Afghanistan amid its own concerns over the situation in Xinjiang, where it is battling the separatist East Turkistan Islamic Movement, (ETIM). Beijing is averse to ETIM, an al-Qaeda backed militant group regrouping in Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Xinjiang.

China is also trying to work out a reconciliation between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the Afghan government’s allegation of Islamabad’s support to the Taliban through tripartite talks. Trump early this month announced on Twitter that he wants to bring all US troops home from Afghanistan by Christmas.

The announcement came as a surprise as it puts the peace negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban in jeopardy amid stepped violence by Taliban militants. PTI KJV NSA.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIIs hike stake in Reliance Industries to record 27.2 pc

Foreign investor holding in billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has risen to a record high of 27.2 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Reliance Industries RIL on Thursda...

Soccer-Enterprising Sassuolo could spend the weekend top of Serie A

Modest Sassuolo, a team that have spent most of their history in the lower and amateur levels of Italian football, will spend at least 72 hours top of Serie A if they can beat Torino on Friday. Seen by some as the new Atalanta thanks to the...

U.S. Senate panel begins meeting to advance Trump Supreme Court pick; Democrats boycott

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee began its meeting on Thursday to vote on President Donald Trumps nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime U.S. Supreme Court post, with Democrats boycotting the proceedings after fierc...

Only BJP has fulfilled Chaudhary Charan Singh's dream for western UP: Yogi Adityanath

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has fulfilled the dream that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday. The dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020