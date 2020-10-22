Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP govt attitude appears averse to online registration of legal documents: HC

On August 31, the high court had suggested to the Delhi government to start at the earliest the online registration of legal documents, like wills, to minimise difficulties of public at large and minimise contact of officials with people during the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:42 IST
AAP govt attitude appears averse to online registration of legal documents: HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday disapproved of the AAP government's "attitude" towards online registration of legal documents, saying it appeared to be "completely averse" to the idea and directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit on why it has not been done till now. "Your attitude appears to be -- we will do what we feel like," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said after it was told that the Delhi government has not yet taken steps for online registration of legal documents, despite the court's suggestion to this effect on August 31.

"You are not doing online registration of legal documents at all. As we are doing online filing of cases, recording of evidence via video conference, we want you (Delhi government) to also move towards an electronic system. We want to reduce the human interface between your officials and the public. "We do not want the public to go to the sub-registrar offices and stand in queues, especially during the pandemic. There are many other benefits also of e-registration," the bench said.

The court further said that if applying for passports, filing tax returns, submitting board exam forms by class 10 and 12 students, etc can be done online, and in all such cases the documents can be verified electronically/ digitally, "then why cannot the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi". It directed that the highest official of the government -- the Chief Secretary -- should file an affidavit before the next date of hearing answering the points raised by the bench and keeping in mind its earlier orders in the matter.

With the direction, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on November 24. The high court was hearing a plea, by advocate Gaurav Gambhir, claiming that sub-registrars in the national capital are refusing to register 'wills' and other documents of senior citizens, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women by citing risk of COVID infection.

He had told the court on the last date of hearing, August 31, that Maharashtra, West Bengal and Haryana have started online registration of legal documents without having to go to the sub-registrar's office. On August 31, the high court had suggested to the Delhi government to start at the earliest the online registration of legal documents, like wills, to minimise difficulties of public at large and minimise contact of officials with people during the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic. Gambhir, in his petition, has sought abolishing of "the archaic procedures and to adopt suitable mechanisms for registration of documents through digital or other means to avoid contamination as a preparedness to COVID-19 like situations". He has contended that senior citizens and others vulnerable to COVID-19 "are being unlawfully deprived and prevented from getting their testamentary and non-testamentary documents registered in the office of the Sub-Registrars in New Delhi on account of misinterpretation of lockdown guidelines".

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs record $350 million over 1MDB failings

Hong Kongs markets watchdog on Thursday fined Goldman Sachss Asian business 350 million for its role in Malaysias multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, the largest single fine ever levied by the regulator in the Asian financial hub. The Securit...

Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and M...

MJ Akbar's defamation suit against journalist to be heard by special MP-MLA court

The defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani will continue to be heard by a special court dealing with cases related to lawmakers, directed a Delhi court on Thursday. District and Sessions Judg...

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd's death

A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyds neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains. Hennepin County Dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020