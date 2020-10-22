Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai opposition plans to raise questions over royal motorcade

Government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhanadirek said: "Any proposals should be raised and discussed in the parliament." Last week the queen's convoy encountered a group of protesters marching to Government House to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:13 IST
Thai opposition plans to raise questions over royal motorcade

A Thai opposition party said on Thursday it planned a parliamentary motion to look into the handling of an incident last week in which a royal motorcade was jeered by protesters. The Oct. 14 fracas around the motorcade was cited by the government as a reason for a week of emergency measures which banned protests. That backfired when tens of thousands of people took to the streets, and the decree was revoked on Thursday.

"Move Forward will put forward an urgent motion to form a committee to study and examine the mistakes from the royal motorcade," a statement from the party said. Government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhanadirek said: "Any proposals should be raised and discussed in the parliament."

Last week the queen's convoy encountered a group of protesters marching to Government House to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The demonstrators have also called for reforms to the monarchy led by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The protesters chanted at the convoy - a rare display of defiance in a country where anyone insulting the monarchy can be jailed for up to 15 years. Three protesters have since been arrested under a law which outlaws violence against the queen and which can mean a death sentence if her life is thought to have been endangered.

Dozens of other protesters were also arrested during the emergency measures. A special session of parliament is to be held next Monday and Tuesday. Prayuth's supporters are in the majority in parliament. He rejects accusations of engineering last year's election to keep power he first took in a 2014 coup.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. officials took part in rare Israeli visit to Sudan, source says

An Israeli delegation was accompanied by U.S. officials when it travelled to Khartoum on Wednesday for talks on a potential warming of relations with former adversary Sudan, a person briefed on the trip said on Thursday.A U.S.-brokered deal...

Crops on 71 pc land in Thane damaged in rains: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said crops on 71 per cent of cultivated land in Thane district have been destroyed due to unseasonal showers. The district guardian minister toured the rain- affected talukas of Bhiwandi, Shahp...

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs record $350 million over 1MDB failings

Hong Kongs markets watchdog on Thursday fined Goldman Sachss Asian business 350 million for its role in Malaysias multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, the largest single fine ever levied by the regulator in the Asian financial hub. The Securit...

Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020