Judge dismisses one murder charge against ex-police officer in Floyd death

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:04 IST
A judge dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but ruled that he still had to face second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd, according to a court ruling.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill disclosed the decisions in a court ruling made public on Thursday.
