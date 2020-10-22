Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoI should approach ICJ to censure Pakistan for its atrocities against J&K people in 1947: JKUF

The panellists demanded that the Government of India should approach the International Court of Justice to ensure an international censure against Pakistan, he said. The speakers were also unanimous in saying that imperialist designs and the pan-Islamic objectives were the basic motivation for the invasion of Jammu and Kashmir, Jamwal said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:19 IST
GoI should approach ICJ to censure Pakistan for its atrocities against J&K people in 1947: JKUF
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Asserting that tribals were mobilised on the slogan of jihad by the Pakistani defence establishment to attack the region in 1947, Jammu Kashmir Unity Foundation on Thursday demanded the Government of India approach the International Court of Justice to ensure international censure against Pakistan for its atrocities against the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The NGO has observed October 22 as a black day on which the Pakistan army invaded Kashmir in 1947 with a design to occupy it. The day was observed by the organisation through a webinar on the topic "Pakistan Invasion - Not a Tribal Raid".

The main speakers in the webinar were former commanding officer Major General Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Chairman of Panun Kashmir Dr Ajay Chrungoo, Foreign Affairs Committee of United Kashmir People's National Party from Brussels, Jamil Maqsood, senior lawyer in J&K High Court, Monika Kohli, Secretary Dharmarth Trust Dr Gopal Parthasathi Sharma, and Tariq Shah, President Jiyo Aur Jeene Do. "It's a fact that this day is now being officially observed as a black day and numerous social organisations, NGOs and even the government institutions are observing it as a black day today", JKUF Chief Ajaat Jamwal told reporters here.

He said a campaign of webinars, social media interactions and seminars are being conducted to highlight Pakistan's brutal atrocities committed against the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The panellists demanded that the Government of India should approach the International Court of Justice to ensure an international censure against Pakistan, he said.

The speakers were also unanimous in saying that imperialist designs and the pan-Islamic objectives were the basic motivation for the invasion of Jammu and Kashmir, Jamwal said. "The invasion of Jammu and Kashmir was to take the princely state by force and coerce Maharaja Hari Singh to accede to Pakistan. The sinister design failed but Pakistan was able to occupy a large portion of the state and destroy Hindus, Sikhs living in the occupied areas", an official statement of JKUF said.

The officials said the Lashkars (militia) of tribal men armed with axes, swords and guns with backing by the Pakistan army attacked Kashmir where they butchered men, children and turned women into their slaves. They destroyed the culture of the valley.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTE BOX-Reaction to Polish court ruling restricting abortion

Polands Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for pregnancy termination in the predominantly Catholic country.Here are some react...

UK PM Johnson says COVID trace scheme needs improvement after new low

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Englands test and trace scheme needed improvement after a record low proportion of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases were reached in the latest weekly figures. Just 59.6 of contacts of...

Russian spy chief flies into Belarus in show of support for embattled leader

The head of Russias SVR foreign intelligence service made a surprise visit to Belarus on Thursday in what looked like a show of support by Moscow for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally who is under pressure to step down.TV fo...

Players of Azerbaijan soccer club warned for military salute

Players and officials of Azerbaijani club Qarabag who made military salutes at a Europa League game while the country was in conflict with Armenia were warned by UEFA on Thursday. The incident on Oct. 1 came days after hostilities flared be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020