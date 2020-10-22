Left Menu
Belarus says opposition protests are developing into terrorist threat

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:31 IST
Belarus's interior ministry said on Thursday that opposition protests were developing into a terrorist threat.

Belarus has seen more than two months of protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election, in which veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. His opponents say the election was rigged to hand him a sixth term in power.

The head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service made a surprise visit to Belarus on Thursday in what looked like a show of support by Moscow for Lukashenko, a close ally.

