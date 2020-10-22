Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to Assam govt over media fellowship

The Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to the Assam government over the exclusion of online media from its 'Media Fellowship' for 2020-21 and said the selection of candidates shall be subject to further orders.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:51 IST
HC notice to Assam govt over media fellowship

The Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to the Assam government over the exclusion of online media from its 'Media Fellowship' for 2020-21 and said the selection of candidates shall be subject to further orders. Hearing a writ petition by senior journalist Anirban Roy, Justice Suman Shyam on Wednesday issued a notice of the motion, returnable on November 16.

The petitioner urged the court to allow journalists from online media houses to apply provisionally for the fellowship, the last date of which has been fixed on October 27, as interim relief. "At this stage, I am not inclined to allow the said prayer. It is, however, made clear that the selection of candidate for conferring fellowship, if any, made in the meantime, shall be subject to further orders that may be passed in this writ petition," the court said.

The government has now extended the deadline to November 3 in view of a fewer applications this time, a senior official of the Information and Public Relations Department said. Issuing a corrigendum on September 18, the Information and Public Relations Department Secretary N G Sonowal excluded "Online Media" from the eligibility criteria of the 'Media Fellowship' as the said format is not a part of the existing advertisement policy.

The petition made the Assam government, represented by the Additional Chief Secretary of Information and Public Relations Department, and the Secretary of the department as respondents in the case. The petitioner stated in his petition that the corrigendum to deprive media fellowship to the online media journalists is illegal and not maintainable in law because the fellowship has no relation with the advertisement policy, 2008.

"The government action in issuing the corrigendum is discriminatory and arbitrary and as such the same is liable to be quashed and set aside," it added. The petition also refuted the government's claim in the corrigendum and stated that the statement of the Advertisement Policy, 2008, not including online media or web portal is false and the department has been authorised to issue advertisements in all other media in addition to print media.

It further pointed out that the government advertised the fellowship "only in the internet media" like Facebook and Twitter for wider dissemination, but on the other hand depriving the online journalists. "...state government has shown a partisan attitude towards the online media/web portal journalists. They have not been given equal opportunities and status in any manner. The government has issued accreditation cards to TV journalists but the online journalists have not been given the card," it added.

From 2017-18, the Assam government started media fellowship to 20 eligible journalists every year working in the state for their research works "for their continuous improvement of professional skills and upgradation of knowledge in journalism"..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four Mexican drug cartels top buyers and traffickers of Colombian cocaine, official says

Mexicos Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generacion, Zetas and Beltran Leyva drug cartels are the top buyers and traffickers of cocaine produced by criminal groups in Colombia, including current and former leftist rebels, according to a high-ranking ...

Portuguese GP: Hamilton poised for history with 92nd F1 win

On a circuit hosting its first Formula One race, Lewis Hamilton can finally stand alone among F1 greats by beating Michael Schumachers record for wins. Victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday would move the British driver onto 92 rac...

T- 55 tank installed in office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers) in Pune

An Army war trophy--a T-55 tank--was installed on the premises of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts Officers here which reflected the close link between the Army and Defence Accounts Department. It was virtually inaugurated by Sanjiv...

PM Johnson says Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis and will need to use other measures to slow the pandemic.We cant, in my view, rely on that... it may happen, we are working flat out to ensure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020