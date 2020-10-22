Left Menu
Centre hopeful of resolving Assam-Mizoram border dispute by 2021: Official

The Centre is committed to resolving the long-pending border dispute between Mizoram and Assam, and is hopeful about finding a permanent solution by next year, a senior Union government official said on Thursday.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:29 IST
The Centre is committed to resolving the long-pending border dispute between Mizoram and Assam, and is hopeful about finding a permanent solution by next year, a senior Union government official said on Thursday. Joint Secretary (North East) in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg, who was on a day-long visit to Mizoram, called on Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Zoramthanga and held meetings with chief secretary Lanunmawia Chuaungo and civil society organisations over the border issue.

Speaking to reporters, Garg said the Centre is keen on bringing a permanent solution to the border dispute between the two states. He said that the Centre has appointed joint secretary-level officers and security agencies in August to work on the border disputes with Assam and all the states that have carved out of Assam.

"We will be working for a permanent solution. I am hopeful that the border dispute between Mizoram and Assam will be permanently resolved by March or later next year," he said. Garg said that the civil society groups presented their point of view at the meeting.

"We have discussed the border issue and the civil society groups put forward their views on the matter. We understood their views. Some of those have already been taken up by the Centre," he said. The immediate concern raised at the meeting was about finding a short-term solution, which is the resumption of traffic movement and supply of essential commodities, he said Truckers have started entering Mizoram since Thursday morning, he added.

During his interaction with the governor, Garg discussed the details and expected outcomes of the border talk held on Wednesday in Silchar in Assam, according to an official statement issued by the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department. Garg expressed optimism about bringing back normalcy to the border area by the joint efforts of the two states as soon as possible.

The governor also expressed his full faith in the state officials to come up with a meaningful solution through dialogue. The senior official also met the chief minister and apprised him of the discussion at the meeting held on Wednesday.

