Harassed for dowry, pregnant woman dies by suicide

The 24-year-old techie, who was five months pregnant, took the extreme step by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Wednesday, the police said. The woman's mother lodged a complaint stating that her daughter was pestered by her in-laws and her husband, a gym instructor, for additional dowry, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST
Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI): A pregnant woman died by suicide in her house here due to alleged harassment by her husband and parents-in-laws for additional dowry, police said on Thursday. The 24-year-old techie, who was five months pregnant, took the extreme step by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Wednesday, the police said.

The woman's mother lodged a complaint stating that her daughter was pestered by her in-laws and her husband, a gym instructor, for additional dowry, they said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and further investigations were on, the police added.

