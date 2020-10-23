Pak warns India against any 'misadventure'
Pakistan said on Thursday that "any misadventure by India" will invite a "full spectrum response" by Islamabad Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri made the comments while responding to questions during his weekly media briefing here. will invite a full spectrum response by Pakistan,” Chaudhri said He stressed on peacefully resolving disputes with the neighbours for lasting peace in South Asia.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-10-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 00:02 IST
Pakistan said on Thursday that "any misadventure by India" will invite a "full spectrum response" by Islamabad
Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri made the comments while responding to questions during his weekly media briefing here. “Any misadventure by India... will invite a full spectrum response by Pakistan,” Chaudhri said
He stressed on peacefully resolving disputes with the neighbours for lasting peace in South Asia.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri