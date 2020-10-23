Left Menu
Man arrested in Pune for GST fraud

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-10-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 00:58 IST
The Pune unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence has arrested a person in a bogus Input Tax Credit (ITC) claim case for defrauding the government to the tune of Rs 52.19 crore through various firms, officials said on Thursday. The man, who is controller and operator of various bogus firms, allegedly availed, utilised and passed on fictitious Input Tax Credit (ITC) by issuing invoices without actual receipt or supply of goods or services, they said.

The officials said the accused, Tusshar Munoat, floatedfirms based in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. "These firms availed, utilised, and passed on fraudulent input tax credit on the basis of fake invoices without receipts of supply of goods or services and thereby defrauded the government exchequer to the tune of Rs 52.19 crore on taxable value of Rs 265.60 crore," said a release issued by the Pune Zonal Unit of the directorate.

It said that efforts are being made to trace other firms involved in this racket. "Based on the extensive documentary evidence available and statements of several individuals, it was ascertained that Munoat is the key mastermind behind this entire operation," said the release.

He was arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail by a local court, it added..

