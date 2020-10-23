Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo the first US Secretary to visit Maldives in 16 years

The 'Framework for US Department of Defence-Maldives Ministry of Defence and Security Relationship' was signed in Philadelphia on September 10 between Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for South and Southeast Asia, Reed Werner, and Maldivian Minister of Defence Mariya Didi. "The framework sets forth both countries' intent to deepen engagement and cooperation in support of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean, and marks an important step forward in the defence partnership," the Pentagon had said..

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 05:21 IST
Pompeo the first US Secretary to visit Maldives in 16 years

Top American diplomat Mike Pompeo is the first Secretary of State to visit the Maldives in 16 years, a development reflective of the Trump Administration's strong desire to strengthen its ties with island nations in the Indo-Pacific region to thwart the increasing Chinese influence. Pompeo, 56, is scheduled to visit the Maldives next week during his four-nation Asia trips. Starting with India, where he would attend the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, he would travel to Sri Lanka before landing in Male, with Jakarta being his last stop.

The US has enjoyed an increasingly close relationship with the Maldives since the two countries established diplomatic ties over 50 years ago, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Dean Thompson, told reporters during a conference call. Pompeo will be the first US Secretary of State to visit the Maldives in 16 years after the 2004 visit of the then Secretary of State Colin Powell. In 1992, James Baker was the first Secretary of State to visit the Maldives.

In the Maldives, Pompeo will meet with President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid, who have been instrumental to Maldives strengthened democratic institutions and civil society, Thompson said. "We're also proud of our partnership with the Maldives on regional security issues and to combat terrorism. We look forward to additional opportunities to advance our relationship, including a significant milestone in the US-Maldives relationship that Secretary Pompeo will announce during his trip," Thompson said.

In September, the US had signed a framework for defence cooperation with the Maldives with an intent to deepen engagement and cooperation in support of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean. The 'Framework for US Department of Defence-Maldives Ministry of Defence and Security Relationship' was signed in Philadelphia on September 10 between Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for South and Southeast Asia, Reed Werner, and Maldivian Minister of Defence Mariya Didi.

"The framework sets forth both countries' intent to deepen engagement and cooperation in support of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean, and marks an important step forward in the defence partnership," the Pentagon had said..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Rugby League-Penrith power meets Melbourne guile in NRL final

Penrith Panthers will ride a 17-match winning streak into the National Rugby League final this weekend looking to bag a first title since 2003 and ruin what might be the last outing for Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith.The 2020 season ...

Final presidential debate between Trump and Biden begins

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are face-to-face in their final presidential debate, just less than two weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections on November 3. A planned second debate on October...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSunak announces more generous UK jobs support scheme httpson.ft.com35ocAARAirbus set to boost p...

COVID-19 to push 150-175 mn more people into extreme poverty: UN expert

Between 150 million and 175 million more people will fall into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an expert said at the UN. Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter said that between 150 million ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020