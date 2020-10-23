Left Menu
Purnea DM clarifies on Rahul Gandhi 'denial of permission to land' controversy

Purnea District Magistrate has clarified that no permission has been denied to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's for landing here as it is neither required from administration nor any application was submitted for the same.

ANI | Purnea (Bihar) | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:17 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Kumar, Purnea DM wrote, "Fact Check regarding 'permission denial':- The transit program was scheduled on 23rd Oct at Purnea Airforce Station. We started preparations as per security protocol and ASL meeting was also completed."

"On 22nd evening we were informed about 'Revised' tour program which didn't include Purnea as transit. AF station doesn't come under jurisdiction of district administration. Permission for landing was neither required from administration nor any application was submitted for the same, hence no question of denying," he added.

