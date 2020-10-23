Indian Navy Missile Corvette INS Prabal launches anti-ship missile

The Indian Navy on Friday shared a video showing an anti-ship missile (AShM) launched by its Missile Corvette INS Prabal with deadly accuracy at maximum range and sinking the target ship. The spokesperson of the Indian Navy took to Twitter and posted a video of the missile launch.

The missile launched somewhere from the Arabian Sea homed in on its target - an old ship - and hit it with deadly accuracy at its maximum range. "AShM launched by Indian Navy Missile Corvette INS Prabal, homes on with deadly accuracy at max range, sinking target ship," Spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweeted.