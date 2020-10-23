Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon security chief returns to Beirut after positive COVID-19 test in U.S.

Ibrahim's positive test result, announced on Monday, had delayed his return from talks in Washington and forced him to cancel scheduled meetings in Paris. "General Ibrahim will continue his work after the end of the necessary quarantine period due to him contracting corona," local broadcaster LBC said.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 23-10-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 11:51 IST
Lebanon security chief returns to Beirut after positive COVID-19 test in U.S.
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top Lebanese security official Major-General Abbas Ibrahim returned to Beirut from the United States on Friday where he had tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported. Ibrahim's positive test result, announced on Monday, had delayed his return from talks in Washington and forced him to cancel scheduled meetings in Paris.

"General Ibrahim will continue his work after the end of the necessary quarantine period due to him contracting corona," local broadcaster LBC said. There were no more details on the nature of his quarantine. Ibrahim had met U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien at the White House last week to discuss American citizens held in Syria, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Lebanon's directorate of General Security, which he heads, had said he was in good health when it announced his diagnosis on Monday. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris airports cut traffic outlook on COVID second wave

Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capitals main airports, cut its full-year passenger traffic outlook on Friday as a second wave of COVID-19 infections gathers pace. Traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly will fall 65-70 rather than...

Arjun Kapoor's food venture empowers 1000 people across the country to become entrepreneurs

Actor Arjun Kapoor had invested in an emerging food delivery start-up, FoodCloud, with the aim to improve gender parity. Arjun seems to have pivoted towards empowering as many people as possible to be self-reliant during the coronavirus pan...

Delhi's air quality worsens, 10 monitoring stations enter 'severe' zone

Delhis air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording severe levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index AQI on Friday was recorded at 374 as compared to 302 on the p...

Barclays lifts FTSE 100 as lockdown worries weigh

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday after Barclays posted an upbeat quarterly profit and data showed British retail sales grew in September, although gains were capped by concerns over new coronavirus restrictions across England. The blue-chip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020