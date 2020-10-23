Left Menu
Treat as representation plea to ban firecrackers, burning effigies amid COVID: Delhi HC

Treat as representation the plea seeking a ban on bursting firecrackers and burning of effigies to prevent air pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic and decide in accordance with the law, the Delhi High Court directed the authorities concerned on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Treat as representation the plea seeking a ban on bursting firecrackers and burning of effigies to prevent air pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic and decide in accordance with the law, the Delhi High Court directed the authorities concerned on Friday. With this, a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the plea filed by advocates Chetan Hasija and Sahil Sharma.

"We hereby direct the concerned respondents to treat this petition as a representation and decide the same in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policies," the bench said. The plea comes at a time when burning of effigies and bursting of firecrackers takes place due to the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali.

The plea sought directions to Delhi government and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to issue fresh orders and instructions at the earliest putting a strict ban on bursting firecrackers and burning of effigies to prevent further air pollution. It also sought directions to the Department of Environment, Delhi Government, and the Union Ministry of Environment to come up with eco-friendly ways of celebrating Dusshera.

The petitioners urged the court to direct appropriate departments to take immediate and appropriate steps to ban burning of effigies and fire-crackers in Delhi on the festival of Dussehra in light of COVID 19 pandemic. "That the petition, if allowed, would benefit the residents of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi as well as every person suffering from air pollution and COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi," the plea said. (ANI)

