Man beaten to death with sticks over monetary dispute in UP

A 45-year-old man was beaten to death by two persons and his son injured over a monetary dispute here, police said on Friday. The man, Mathura Yadav, had lent Rs 1,500 to Saurabh, who refused to give back the money. To compensate for his loss, Mathura took home Saurabh's bicycle, following which he, along with his relative Pradeep, barged into Mathura's home and beat him up.

Mathura's son Neeraj, 20, tried to save him when the accused thrashed him too. Mathura succumbed to the injuries on his way to a hospital, while his son was undergoing treatment, the SHO said, adding that the accused have been arrested.

On Thursday night, locals put the body on the road and staged a dharna outside the residence of the superintendent of police to protest against the incident. Later, the police pacified the protesters and the body was sent for post-mortem, the SHO said..