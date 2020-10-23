Thane man marries teen, her brothers abduct, assault him

Thane man marries teen, her brothers abduct, assault himPTI | Thane | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:15 IST
A rickshaw driver who got marriedto a 19-year-old girl two days ago was allegedly abducted andassaulted by two of her brothers and others, Bhiwandi policein Thane said on Friday
Shanti Nagar police have registered a case againstfive persons and probe was underway, though no arrest has beenmade, an official said.
