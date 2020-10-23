Won't contest 2022 Assembly polls, announces U'khand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Friday announced that he will not contest 2022 Assembly polls in the state. "It has been a long time since I am an MLA and a minister. So, I decided not to contest the 2022 Assembly polls. I will also request the party high command that I don't want to contest the election. I am not taking a political retirement. I will continue working for the party and the state," Rawat told ANI.

This came after Rawat was removed from the post of the chairman of Uttarakhand Building and other Construction Workers Board. When asked if his decision is a reaction to his removal from the workers' board, he said: "My decision is not related to this. I will speak to the Chief Minister regarding that issue." (ANI)