Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burned-out buildings and armed gangs in Lagos despite president's plea

Gangs armed with knives and sticks blocked major roads in Lagos on Friday, with many angered by a speech by Nigeria's president in which he appealed for calm but failed to condemn the killing of protesters demanding an end to alleged police brutality.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:41 IST
Burned-out buildings and armed gangs in Lagos despite president's plea

Gangs armed with knives and sticks blocked major roads in Lagos on Friday, with many angered by a speech by Nigeria's president in which he appealed for calm but failed to condemn the killing of protesters demanding an end to alleged police brutality. The unrest is the worst street violence since Nigeria's return to civilian rule in 1999 and the most serious political crisis confronting President Muhammadu Buhari, a former military leader who came to power at the ballot box in 2015.

A highway leading to the international airport was obstructed by blockades manned by groups of young men demanding cash from motorists. Buses whose drivers refused to pay were destroyed, a Reuters witness said. To the east of Lagos, in the Ibeju area of Lekki, armed men chased away police and several police stations were burned to the ground. Petrol stations were closed and cash machines were not working in parts of the city.

Violence in Nigeria's sprawling commercial hub, a city of 20 million, has escalated since Tuesday night, when a curfew was announced. Amnesty International said soldiers and police killed at least 12 protesters in Lekki and Alausa, another Lagos district on Tuesday. On Thursday, Amnesty, Human Rights Watch and 40 other groups called for an "immediate and thorough investigation" into the incident.

The army has denied soldiers were at the site of the Lekki shooting, where people had gathered in defiance of the curfew. Buhari, in a national address late on Thursday, urged youths to "discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions".

It was his first public address since the shootings began. Although he lamented the loss of innocent lives, he did not directly refer to the Lekki incident that sparked international condemnation. Many of those on the streets despite the curfew said Buhari's speech had angered them because of his failure to address the Lekki incident.

"What we expected is not what we heard from him," said businessman Lekan Shonibare. "We expected him to say something to condemn the killing, he never mentioned it in his broadcast." Buhari on Friday held talks with former Nigerian presidents including his immediate predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, and Olusegun Obasanjo, one of his aides said on Twitter.

CURFEW Lagos authorities have struggled to enforce a round-the-clock curfew imposed as anger over the killings rose. One man on the road said military rule was better than what the country has now.

Reuters witnesses saw two military vans pass the airport but they ignored the armed men who were stopping, and in some cases attacking, cars and buses. Another Reuters witness saw men in plain clothes carrying guns and machetes on the streets in the Ikeja area of the city. Gunshots were audible in Ikoyi, an affluent neighbourhood, a resident told Reuters. Occupants of an apartment block were told to avoid windows and balconies.

Tricycle rickshaw operator Victor Orji said any protests should be peaceful. "I am seeing what is happening, burning police stations, burning everywhere, that was not the right thing to do," he said. Disruption has not been limited to Lagos. Several states in southern Nigeria have imposed curfews days after two weeks of confrontations between security services and protesters.

In addition to anger within Nigeria at the shooting of protesters, the incident has prompted a wave of criticism of Nigerian authorities and the behaviour of its security forces. The UN Human Rights chief said there was "little doubt that this was a case of excessive use of force", while United States presidential candidate Joe Biden and former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton both condemned the use of violence against protesters.

A delegation of U.S. officials who were in Nigeria for previously scheduled meetings met the country's vice president on Thursday and condemned the "use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos," a State Department spokeswoman said. Buhari, in his address, encouraged the international community to "know all facts available" before rushing to judgment. (Additional reporting by Afolabit Sotunde, Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram, writing by Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala UDF to observe Nov 1 as 'Betrayal Day' against Centre, State govts: Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that UDF will observe November 1 as betrayal day against the Centre and State governments. He said this in a press conference at Kochi after the UDF leadership meeting. Ramesh Chennithala ...

2 farm workers die of electrocution in AP village

Two farm workers wereelectrocuted to death when they came into contact with asnapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh onFriday, police saidThe two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agriculturalfield when they stepped on the...

Drug trafficker arrested in UP

A drug trafficker was arrested and two kg of ganja seized from his possession in the district on Friday, police said. The accused, identified as Rakesh, is from Uttarakhand and Rs 28,000 was recovered from his possession in Panipat under ...

Coal block scam: ED attaches assets worth about Rs 12L in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 12 lakh under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged illegal allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand. The attached assets worth Rs 11.92 lakh inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020