1 held with leopard skins in Jalpaiguri

Two leopard skins were seized in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and a man was arrested, officials said on Friday. Officials of the Bichabhanga South Range of Gorumara Wildlife Wing carried out a raid at Saili tea garden in Nagrakata Block on Thursday night and made the seizure and the arrest, they said.

The accused has been identified as Shani Charua Oraon, said Ayan Chakraborty, the range officer of Gorumara South. A manhunt is on to nab the other persons associated with the leopard skin smuggling racket, officials said.