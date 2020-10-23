Left Menu
Six animal thieves arrested after shootout with police in UP

Six animal thieves were arrested following a shootout with police in a jungle in Tawli village of the district on Friday, police said. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjive Kumar, police constable Rajnesh Kumar sustained bullet injuries during the shootout and was shifted to a hospital. Two accused, identified as Sanjive and Bholu, also sustained injuries, he said.

Six animal thieves were arrested following a shootout with police in a jungle in Tawli village of the district on Friday, police said. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjive Kumar, police constable Rajnesh Kumar sustained bullet injuries during the shootout and was shifted to a hospital.

Two accused, identified as Sanjive and Bholu, also sustained injuries, he said. Six animal thieves, who are from Haryana, have been arrested and a car and illegal pistols have been recovered from them, police said.

They were active animal thieves and wanted in several cases of loot, they said..

