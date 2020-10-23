Maha: Builder, aide held for bribing govt official in Amravati

A builder and a broker were arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to bribe a government official in Tivsa taluka of Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. According to the complaint lodged by talathi of Tivsa Santosh Gill, promoter of MDM Builders and Developers Shankar Ahuja had offered him Rs 10,000 to illegally register that he had grown cotton on his agricultural land, the official said.

The accused also enlisted the help of Vijay Chavhan, a broker, to try to influence the official, he said. Based on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught Ahuja and Chavhan while handing over the bribe amount, he said, adding that an offence will soon be registered in this regard.