Forest fire triggers mine blasts along LoC in J-K's Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:43 IST
A forest fire triggered several mine blasts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The fire broke out in Balakot sector and spread to few adjoining areas, they said.
Some anti-personnel mines exploded due to the fire, triggering panic among the residents, the officials said. The blaze was brought under control by Army and forest department personnel within a few hours, they said.