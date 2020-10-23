Left Menu
Seven houses gutted in fire in HP's Kinnaur

Thakur directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected families and assured of all possible help and support. On the directions of the chief minister, the district administration also provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000 each to those affected.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:02 IST
Seven houses gutted in fire in HP's Kinnaur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven houses were gutted and three others partially burnt in a fire that broke out in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday evening, a district official said. However, no one was injured in the incident

The fire at Purbani village in Kalpa subdivision was controlled with the assistance of fire brigades, Army, police and local people, he added. Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand, along with other senior officers of the district, rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue and relief operation

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the fire incident, an official spokesperson said.

