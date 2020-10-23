J-K's online grievance system integrated with Centre's portal: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the Jammu and Kashmir grievance system has been integrated with the central grievance portal to ensure prompt action. With this, Jammu and Kashmir has become first union territory to have its district-level grievance offices integrated with the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal, he said.

People can register their grievance related to different government organisations through CPGRAMS. "In a significant effort to strengthen the governance mechanisms in Jammu and Kashmir, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in the Union Ministry of Personnel collaborated with the union territory of J&K to extend and establish grievance portal for online grievance redressal," Singh, the minister of state for personnel, said. Following a series of discussions over three months, the Jammu & Kashmir- Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS) has been integrated with the offices of district level in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir and also with the central portal, he said.

Singh described it as a success story of the first-ever experiment to integrate district portal with state and thereof with the national portal and hoped that this mechanism will also be emulated in other states and union territories, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.