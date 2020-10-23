Left Menu
Maha: 18 booked in Aurangabad for IPL betting

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:45 IST
Maha: 18 booked in Aurangabad for IPL betting

Eighteen people, includingeight women, were booked in Aurangabad in Maharashtra forallegedly betting during the ongoing IPL tournament and itemsworth Rs 5 lakh were seized from them, an official said onFriday

They were held in a raid on October 21 in the city'sRouza Baugh area, said City Chowk police station inspectorSambhaji Pawar

"They were placing and accepting bets using a socialmedia application and had deployed 42 mobile phones for thepurpose. We have seized 52 mobile phones, laptops, cash. The18 have been charged under the Gambling Act," he added.

