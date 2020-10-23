Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burned-out buildings and armed gangs in Lagos despite president's plea

Violence in Nigeria's sprawling commercial hub, a city of 20 million, has escalated since Tuesday night, when a round-the-clock curfew was announced. Amnesty International said soldiers and police killed at least 12 protesters in Lekki and Alausa, another Lagos district on Tuesday.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:29 IST
Burned-out buildings and armed gangs in Lagos despite president's plea
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Gangs armed with knives and sticks blocked major roads in Lagos on Friday, with many on the streets angered by a speech in which the president appealed for calm but failed to condemn the killing of protesters demanding an end to police brutality. The unrest is the worst street violence since Nigeria's return to civilian rule in 1999 and the most serious political crisis confronting President Muhammadu Buhari, a former head of a military regime who came to power at the ballot box in 2015.

A highway leading to the international airport was obstructed by blockades manned by groups of young men demanding cash from motorists. Petrol stations were closed and cash machines were not working in parts of the city. Violence in Nigeria's sprawling commercial hub, a city of 20 million, has escalated since Tuesday night, when a round-the-clock curfew was announced.

Amnesty International said soldiers and police killed at least 12 protesters in Lekki and Alausa, another Lagos district on Tuesday. On Thursday, Amnesty, Human Rights Watch and 40 other groups called for an "immediate and thorough investigation" into the incident. A Nigerian DJ and musician known as DJ Switch, who broadcast the shooting live on Instagram, on Friday recounted the incident on the social media platform. She said the military carried out the shooting and she counted 15 dead bodies.

The army has denied soldiers were at the site of the Lekki shooting, where people had gathered in defiance of the curfew. Buhari, in a national address late on Thursday, urged youths to "discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions".

It was his first public address since the shootings began. Although he lamented the loss of innocent lives, he did not directly refer to the Lekki incident that sparked international condemnation. Many of those on the streets despite the curfew said Buhari's speech had angered them because of his failure to address the Lekki incident.

"We expected him to say something to condemn the killing," said businessman Lekan Shonibare. CURFEW

Lagos authorities have struggled to enforce the curfew imposed as anger over the killings rose. The state government on Friday said the restrictions would be eased from Saturday, with the curfew in place from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tricycle rickshaw operator Victor Orji said any protests should be peaceful. "I am seeing what is happening, burning police stations, burning everywhere, that was not the right thing to do," he said.

Disruption has not been limited to Lagos. Several states in southern Nigeria have imposed curfews after two weeks of confrontations between security services and protesters. In addition to anger within Nigeria at the shooting of protesters, the incident has prompted a wave of international criticism of Nigerian authorities and the behaviour of the security forces.

A delegation of U.S. officials who were in Nigeria for previously scheduled meetings met the country's vice president on Thursday and condemned the "use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos", a State Department spokeswoman said. Buhari, in his address, encouraged the international community to "know all facts available" before rushing to judgment.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Proposal to extend tenure of Joint Secy Rajiv Kumar by 3 months approved

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the proposal of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for extension of Central deputation tenure of Rajiv Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics Information Technology fo...

Maharashtra BJP leader writes to Ravishankar Prasad seeking ban on apps that morph women's pictures

The vice president of Maharashtra division of BJP, Chitra Wagh on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad seeking action against social media applications, which morph womens photographs in an indecent way.I want to bring...

We have not played to our potential this season: CSK captain Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday admitted that his side failed to perform to their potential from the second game onwards as they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in an IPL m...

Another person arrested in TRP scam

Mumbai Police has made a ninth arrest in the Television Rating Points TRP rigging case, an official said on Friday. Harish Kamlakar Patil 45, a resident of suburban Chandivali, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of the crime br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020