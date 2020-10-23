Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab governmnent cheating farmers by spreading vicious propaganda: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday alleged that the Punjab government is cheating farmers by spreading their vicious propaganda.

ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:00 IST
Punjab governmnent cheating farmers by spreading vicious propaganda: Haryana CM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking to reporters in Rohtak on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday alleged that the Punjab government is cheating farmers by spreading their vicious propaganda. He was responding to a question on the passing of agriculture bills in the Punjab state assembly.

"Punjab government has not done anything great. If they bring a law to guarantee MSP for majorly produced crops, then we will understand that they are trying to help farmers. They are cheating farmers by spreading their vicious propaganda," Khattar told reporters here. Punjab is the first state to reject the three farm laws which were enacted after passage of relevant bills in the monsoon session of parliament last month.

The assembly passed three bills "unanimously" to "protect MSP and check hoarding of foodgrains".The House also passed by voice vote an amendment to CrPC for exempting farmers from the attachment of land up to 2.5 acres. The assembly passed Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merit only criteria for getting job in UP: Adityanath

Asserting that merit is the only criteria for getting jobs in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said fairness and transparency in recruitment remains the hallmark of his government, according to a statement. There ...

IT department's notice to Bihar Cong shows BJP's frustration: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Income Tax departments notice to Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee showed the BJPs frustration. The IT department served a notice to the Bihar unit of the Congress on Thursday, days be...

Proposal to extend tenure of Joint Secy Rajiv Kumar by 3 months approved

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the proposal of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for extension of Central deputation tenure of Rajiv Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics Information Technology fo...

Maharashtra BJP leader writes to Ravishankar Prasad seeking ban on apps that morph women's pictures

The vice president of Maharashtra division of BJP, Chitra Wagh on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad seeking action against social media applications, which morph womens photographs in an indecent way.I want to bring...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020