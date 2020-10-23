Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K DGP sanctions Rs 1.46 crore special welfare relief for police personnel kin

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday sanctioned Rs 1.46 crore as Special Welfare Relief and ex-gratia relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:25 IST
J-K DGP sanctions Rs 1.46 crore special welfare relief for police personnel kin
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday sanctioned Rs 1.46 crore as Special Welfare Relief and ex-gratia relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel. The special welfare relief of Rs 85 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of those police personnel who lost their lives while in service. Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased personnel ASI Abdul Qayoom, HC Mushtaq Ahmad, SgCt Ashish Angurana, SgCt Amar Nath, Ct. (P) Arif Iqbal, while Constable Altaf Hussain attained martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists. The financial assistance has been given out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

DGP also sanctions Rs 17.50 lakh in favour of NoKs of SPO Muzaffar Ali Dar who attained martyrdom in a militant attack at Kreeri Baramulla. The special welfare relief of Rupees 5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPO Sant Ram and SPO Bashir Ahmad who expired while in service. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs. Out of this amount, Rs one lakh each has been already paid to the families/NoKs for performing the last rites of the deceased as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units/Districts.

Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and for the retired Police personnel and their spouses. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura: Court rejects bail plea of two in murder case

The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder caseAshish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. ...

BRIEF-COVID-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume In U.S. - WSJ

Oct 23 Reuters - COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL FROM ASTRAZENECA, OXFORD CAN RESUME IN U.S. - WSJ FEDERAL HEALTH REGULATORS HAVE DECIDED TO ALLOW RESUMPTION OF U.S. STUDIES OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE FROM ASTRAZENECA, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD...

BJP demands arrest of Mehbooba Mufti for 'seditious' remarks

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Friday demanded the arrest of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her seditious remarks wherein she said she would only hold the national tricolour when the flag of the erstwhile state is restored. The BJP said no powe...

Reopening of schools: Rajasthan govt to decide on Saturday, say sources

The Rajasthan government will take a decision regarding reopening of schools in the state on Saturday, official sources said. The standard operating procedure SOP for the reopening of schools has been prepared and was discussed by CM Ashok ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020