Shopkeeper held for selling firecrackers without licence in Mathura

The Mathura police recovered firecrackers worth over Rs 1.5 lakh from a shop in a busy market here and arrested its owner on Friday, officials said. The firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Holi Gate area under Kotwali police station, they said.

"Fireworks worth over Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from Gurpreet Traders, the shop of a cycle merchant," Circle Officer Varun Kumar said. The shop owner, Gurpreet Singh, has been arrested, he said.

It is illegal as license for selling fireworks in a busy market area cannot be granted," the police said.