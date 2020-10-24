Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands protest across Poland against curbs on abortion access

Tens of thousands of people protested across Poland on Friday in defiance of tight coronavirus restrictions, following Thursday's ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Roman Catholic country.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 04:18 IST
Thousands protest across Poland against curbs on abortion access

Tens of thousands of people protested across Poland on Friday in defiance of tight coronavirus restrictions, following Thursday's ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Roman Catholic country. The court announced that abortions due to foetal defects were unconstitutional, ending the most common of the few legal grounds for abortion, and setting Poland further apart from the European mainstream.

Carrying banners that read, "This is War" and "1.5-metres from my uterus", thousands gathered near the house of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party leader, in an affluent Warsaw neighbourhood. For the second night running, a cordon of police clad in riot gear blocked them from reaching his house, using loudspeakers to ask protesters to disperse and respect restrictions on public gathering.

Marchers, most of them wearing masks, played the "Imperial March" from Star Wars as well as Italian partisan song "Bella Ciao" and Beyonce's "Run the World (Girls)". "I was initially scared but I figured, too bad if I catch the coronavirus. I'm scared for my daughter, but I think we don't have a choice," said Emilia Gwiazda, 46, who attended protests in Warsaw.

Polish media estimates put the Warsaw protest at 15,000 people, despite restrictions that limit public gathering at 10 in the capital. That number is due to go down to five from Saturday. Thousands also took to the streets in the cities of Poznan, Wroclaw and Krakow, footage from private broadcaster TVN showed.

"Women are not respected in this country. No one is listening to us," said Magda, 34, in the northern city of Gdynia. Attempts by PiS to curb the already very restrictive abortion rules in recent years had ignited a public outcry, forcing the party to roll back legislative proposals.

COVID RESTRICTIONS In Warsaw, the protest spilled across the city late into the evening, with some walking more than 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) from Kaczynski's house towards government buildings in the centre which was lined with police vans flashing their lights.

More protests were planned for Monday. From Saturday, more restrictions to curb the spread of the virus are due to come into force, including a two-week shutdown of restaurants and bars, after new coronavirus infections hit a daily record of more than 13,600 on Friday.

Protesters in Warsaw launched flares but the demonstrations were largely peaceful, unlike on Thursday when some threw stones and the police used pepper spray. PiS lawmakers welcomed the Constitutional Tribunal's decision but rejected accusations by the opposition that it had influenced it.

Conservative values have taken a more prominent role in public life since PiS took power five years ago, and access to abortion has declined even without legislative curbs as some doctors refused to perform the procedure on religious grounds. After the tribunal's decision goes into effect, women will be able to terminate a pregnancy only in the case of rape or incest or a threat to their health.

Zaneta, a 30-year-old woman from a small town in southern Poland who has an extremely rare genetic disorder, terminated a pregnancy on Tuesday after the baby was diagnosed with severe malformations. The ruling came as a shock to her.

"I had no idea you could do that," she said. "This ends any chances for me to have another child." (Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Anna Koper, writing by Joanna Plucinska and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Grant McCool)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Arce pledges to "rebuild" as landslide election win confirmed

Bolivias President-elect Luis Arce pledged on Friday to rebuild the Andean country after a tumultuous year of political turmoil and the pandemic, as the official vote count confirmed a landslide win for his socialist party. The final tally ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. First British boat a pig so redesign no shock former NZ sailorBritains INEOS Team UK had made such a mess of their first boat that they had no choice but to completely overhaul the desig...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Pelosi COVID-19 aid possible before election but its up to TrumpU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it still was possible to get another round of COVID-19 aid before the Nov. 3 ele...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pompeo to meet Armenian, Azeri ministers over Nagorno-Karabakh fightingAzerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces clashed in several areas of Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, hours before talks wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020