Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. removal of Sudan from 'sponsors of terrorism' list is step toward debt relief -IMF

The International Monetary Fund on Friday said U.S. government plans to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism would clear away one of the hurdles facing the heavily indebted African country as it seeks debt relief. “We are encouraged by the U.S. administration’s formal indication to Congress of its intention to remove Sudan from (the list)," Carol Baker, the IMF's Sudan mission chief, said in a statement to Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 05:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 05:15 IST
U.S. removal of Sudan from 'sponsors of terrorism' list is step toward debt relief -IMF

The International Monetary Fund on Friday said U.S. government plans to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism would clear away one of the hurdles facing the heavily indebted African country as it seeks debt relief.

“We are encouraged by the U.S. administration’s formal indication to Congress of its intention to remove Sudan from (the list)," Carol Baker, the IMF's Sudan mission chief, said in a statement to Reuters. "The removal of Sudan from the (list)eliminates one of the hurdles toward possible HIPC debt relief.” The Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative was launched in 1996 by the IMF and the World Bank to ensure that no poor country faces a debt burden it cannot manage. But the process is long and will require significant reforms by Sudan.

U.S. President Donald Trump this week announced his decision to remove Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, paving the way for Friday's announcement that Israel and Sudan would take steps to normalize relations. Sudan, saddled by $60 billion in external debt, urgently needs financial help to reorganize its economy. Inflation hit 167% in August and the currency has tumbled as the government prints money to subsidize bread, fuel and electricity.

The IMF last month endorsed plans to monitor a 12-month program of economic reforms being implemented by Sudan's new transitional government as it seeks to build international confidence and move toward eventual debt relief. Sudan's high external debt and longstanding arrears continue to limit its access to external borrowing, including from the IMF, to which it owes $1.3 billion.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Arce pledges to "rebuild" as landslide election win confirmed

Bolivias President-elect Luis Arce pledged on Friday to rebuild the Andean country after a tumultuous year of political turmoil and the pandemic, as the official vote count confirmed a landslide win for his socialist party. The final tally ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. First British boat a pig so redesign no shock former NZ sailorBritains INEOS Team UK had made such a mess of their first boat that they had no choice but to completely overhaul the desig...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Pelosi COVID-19 aid possible before election but its up to TrumpU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it still was possible to get another round of COVID-19 aid before the Nov. 3 ele...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pompeo to meet Armenian, Azeri ministers over Nagorno-Karabakh fightingAzerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces clashed in several areas of Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, hours before talks wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020