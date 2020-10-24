Goa: Man held for possession of ganja worth Rs 40,000

Goa police on Saturday nabbed a 26-year-old man from the outskirts of Mapusa city for allegedly possessing ganja worth Rs 40,000, an official said. During a raid in the early hours of the day, the police arrested Ashok Durgappa Gullar at Parra village, inspector Vijay Chodankar of Mapusa police said.

The accused, who is employed at a restaurant in Anjuna village, allegedly had 1.1 kg of ganja worth Rs 40,000 in his possession, the official said. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.