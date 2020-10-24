Hyderabad traffic police provide green channel for transporting live organ

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday provided a Green Channel to an ambulance for transporting a live organ. The organ was transported from Global Hospital, Lakadi ka Pul to KIMS Hospital, a 6 km distance, in less than five minutes.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Kumar, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad said, "Today morning we got a request from Global Hospital for transportation of live organ to KIMS Hospital. The distance is about 6 kilometres. As it is a live organ, it is necessary to shift it as soon as possible. Immediately I spoke to my field officers to arrange the Green Channel from Global Hospital, Lakadi ka Pul, to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad and covered the distance in less than five minutes." He said that the traffic department received 12 requests for a Green Channel this year.

"This year we have received 12 requests, including today and provided Green Channel for the ambulances carrying the live organs. Sometimes it has come from Chennai, Kolkata and sometimes from the Hospital to Airport or vice versa. We have been providing these green channels to hospitals," he said. (ANI)