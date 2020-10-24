UP: Man killed pacifying people clashing over accident

A 45-year-old man was killed while pacifying two factions clashing over a minor accident near Hamirpur’s Basorya village, police said on Saturday. Ratiram Yadav had intervened to pacify the factions clashing over a minor collision between a tractor and Jeep on Thursday. He suffered a lathi blow on his head and fell unconscious, Hamirpur ASP Santosh Kumar Singh said. He was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to a Kanpur hospital, the ASP said, adding he later succumbed to his injuries. On the complaint of the victim’s family against four people, an FIR has been registered. One of the accused has been arrested, he said.