UK-US trade pact opposed with Trump, cows and pigs as props

Demonstrators dressed as chickens, a cow and President Donald Trump gathered on Saturday in London to protest a proposed US-UK trade deal that activists say will lower food safety standards. Critics are also worried about the importation of chickens washed in chlorine, a practice they suggest covers up poor animal husbandry practices.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-10-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 19:15 IST
Demonstrators dressed as chickens, a cow and President Donald Trump gathered on Saturday in London to protest a proposed US-UK trade deal that activists say will lower food safety standards. Some 50 people assembled near the Houses of Parliament to protest the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal, which the UK government is counting on to cushion the impact of Britain's departure from the European Union. Demonstrators are worried the agreement will relax rules for food imports from the US.

One protester wore an oversized Trump head and carried a giant syringe to highlight concerns that beef treated with hormones could be sold in the UK. Critics are also worried about the importation of chickens washed in chlorine, a practice they suggest covers up poor animal husbandry practices. Another demonstrator dressed as a cow named Daisy. Asked whether she was uneasy about the possible lowering of food standards, she nodded and said: “Moo."

